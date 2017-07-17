Second wanted man arrested in Denham Springs drug bust

Drugs and weapons seized during arrest of Gregory Gabriel (Source: Denham Springs Police Department)

The second person wanted in connection to a drug and weapons bust at a home in Denham Springs has been arrested.

On Wednesday, July 19, the Denham Springs Police Department took into custody Lorenzo Kinchen, 41. Kinchen was wanted in connection to this bust for several drug and weapons charges.

On Thursday, July 13, the Denham Springs Police Department, with the assistance of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Special Response Team, executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on East St. in Denham Springs.

During the search, officers reportedly seized quantities of crack cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana, as well as a rifle and a pistol. Arrested on scene was Gregory Gabriel, 24. He is charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

With officials finally capturing Kinchen on the following charges:

Possession with the intent to distribute ecstasy

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine

Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

