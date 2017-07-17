One arrested, one wanted in Denham Springs drug bust

One person has been arrested and one person is still wanted in connection a drug and weapons bust at a home in Denham Springs.

On Thursday, July 13, the Denham Springs Police Department, with the assistance of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Special Response Team, executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on East St. in Denham Springs.

During the search, officers reportedly seized quantities of crack cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana, as well as a rifle and a pistol. Arrested on scene was Gregory Gabriel, 24. He is charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Officials are still searching for Lorenzo M. Kinchen, 41. He is wanted for the following charges:

Possession with the intent to distribute ecstasy

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine

Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Anyone with information on Kinchen's whereabouts should contact the Denham Springs Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

