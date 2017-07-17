One arrested, one wanted in Denham Springs drug bust

Two Baton Rouge police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy were killed in an ambush shooting on July 17 and three additional law enforcement officers were wounded.More >>
Two Baton Rouge police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy were killed in an ambush shooting on July 17 and three additional law enforcement officers were wounded.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
One person has been arrested and one person is still wanted in connection a drug and weapons bust at a home in Denham Springs.More >>
One person has been arrested and one person is still wanted in connection a drug and weapons bust at a home in Denham Springs.More >>
Authorities have in custody a 27-year-old man who they say was in possession of sexual abuse images of children.More >>
Authorities have in custody a 27-year-old man who they say was in possession of sexual abuse images of children.More >>
A group of cyclists are making set out on a special ride to honor law enforcement officers who were killed and wounded during the 2016 ambush shootings.More >>
A group of cyclists are making set out on a special ride to honor law enforcement officers who were killed and wounded during the 2016 ambush shootings.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
The United States' National Safety Council estimates 28 percent of accidents are caused in some way by cell phone use while driving.More >>
The United States' National Safety Council estimates 28 percent of accidents are caused in some way by cell phone use while driving.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.More >>
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
Labor pains led to a special delivery for one Kahului family. The Miller family just welcomed their second set of twins. Yes, SECOND set of twins.More >>
Labor pains led to a special delivery for one Kahului family. The Miller family just welcomed their second set of twins. Yes, SECOND set of twins.More >>