LSU's Key named to 2017 Butkus Watch List

LSU linebacker Arden Key has been named to the 2017 Butkus Award Watch List.

The award, named after Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, is given to the best linebacker in the country.

Key had a breakout season in 2016, finishing with 56 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles.

He was named to the AP All-SEC first team and the Coaches All-SEC second team.

In 2015, Key was named to the SEC Coaches All-Freshman Team as well as a Freshman All-American by ESPN and 247 Sports.

The SEC placed 11 players on the watch list.

Davin Bellamy: Georgia

Oren Burks: Vanderbilt

Lorenzo Carter: Georgia

Rashaan Evans: Alabama

DeMarquis Gates: Ole Miss

Dre Greenlaw: Arkansas

Shaun Dion Hamilton: Alabama

Jordan Jones: Kentucky

Arden Key: LSU

Skai Moore: South Carolina

Tre’ Williams: Auburn

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.