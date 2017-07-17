27-year-old man arrested on over 100 counts of child pornography

Authorities have in custody a 27-year-old man who they say was in possession of over 100 sexual abuse images of children.

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit (CCU) arrested Cameron Fairley, 27, of Sulphur on several charges of possession of child pornography.

“Our office is committed to using every tool we have to find child predators and bring them to justice.” said Landry. “We will continue to do all that we can to protect our State’s children.”

Fairley was booked on 80 counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children and 29 additional counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children (under the age of 13).

He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail following a joint investigation between Landry’s CCU, Homeland Security Investigations, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Sulphur Police Department.

Landry’s CCU has investigated thousands of computer crimes that have victimized children from infants to 16 years of age. To report child exploitation, call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.