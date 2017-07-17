Owners of Co-op Bookstore near LSU decide to sell and retire

The future of an 84-year-old family-run bookstore is up in the air.

The owners of the Co-op Bookstore on Burbank Drive near LSU announced they will sell the shop and retire.

Brothers Bob and Billy Prescott said declining book sales was one of the factors in the decision.

Loyal customers hope the store doesn't end up closing.

"It's just a Baton Rouge landmark, basically,” said customer Katie Jungeblut. “They have all the art supplies, unique things, your books, LSU stuff, whatever you need."

Bob Prescott said the future of the property will depend on the next owner.

