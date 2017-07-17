Grand jury indicts woman on second-degree murder in death of sister found in shallow grave

A St. Helena Parish grand jury has indicted a woman on a murder charge in the death of her sister, whose body was found in a shallow grave, according to court officials.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said Deborah Palmer, 38, of Amite, will face one count of second-degree murder in the death of her sister, Rebecca Blades, 36, of Greensburg, when she goes on trial.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Blades was reported missing on May 10 and her body was found four days later.

An arraignment date has not yet been set.

