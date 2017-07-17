Winning lottery ticket worth $246K sold in Baton Rouge area - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket in the Baton Rouge area is now more than $200,000 richer.

The Louisiana Lottery reported a $246,000 winning Easy 5 ticket for Saturday's drawing was sold at Tiger Trax No. 1 in Erwinville.

Players are urged to check their tickets carefully to see if they have the winning numbers, which are 13, 18, 19, 26, 29.

