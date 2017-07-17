Ambush shooting victims' relatives express feelings via social m - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ambush shooting victims' relatives express feelings via social media on anniversary of tragedy

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Some close family members of the law enforcement officers killed and wounded in the ambush shooting took to social media on the anniversary of the tragedy to explain how they've been affected.

RELATED: Remembering the fallen: 1-year anniversary of Baton Rouge ambush shooting

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly