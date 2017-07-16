Denham Springs family says drainage still an issue

Two Baton Rouge police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy were killed in an ambush shooting on July 17 and three additional law enforcement officers were wounded.More >>
Two Baton Rouge police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy were killed in an ambush shooting on July 17 and three additional law enforcement officers were wounded.More >>
A family home on Pinoak Street in Denham Springs almost flooded, again Saturday afternoon.More >>
A family home on Pinoak Street in Denham Springs almost flooded, again Saturday afternoon.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Sunday, July 16.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Sunday, July 16.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
A growing number of Louisiana's high school seniors are applying for federal aid to help cover college costs, a boom in applications pushed by state officials.More >>
A growing number of Louisiana's high school seniors are applying for federal aid to help cover college costs, a boom in applications pushed by state officials.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>