School Info

School Name: Parkview Baptist High School
Mascot: Eagles
Location: Baton Rouge
District: 6-4A
Coaching Staff: Jay Mayet (head coach), Scott Dieterich, Cade Worsham, B.J. Wilson, Matt Shelton, Cole Robin, Tyler Parker, Joel Thornton, Stuart Salling, Drew Dileo, Kenden Sibley, Trent Harrington
School Principal: Don Mayes
2016 Record: 8-5
Type of Offense: Double Slot Offense
Type of Defense: 3-3
Copyright WAFB 2017. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.