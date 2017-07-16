School Info - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

School Info

School Name: Parkview Baptist High School

Mascot: Eagles

Location: Baton Rouge

District: 6-4A

Coaching Staff: Jay Mayet (head coach), Scott Dieterich, Cade Worsham, B.J. Wilson, Matt Shelton, Cole Robin, Tyler Parker, Joel Thornton, Stuart Salling, Drew Dileo, Kenden Sibley, Trent Harrington

School Principal:  Don Mayes

2016 Record: 8-5

Type of Offense:  Double Slot Offense

Type of Defense: 3-3

