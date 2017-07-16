Unrestrained 22-year-old killed in late night Lafayette crash

A 22-year-old man has died after state police say his vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and overturn, while he was not properly restrained.

On July 16, shortly after 1:30 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 339 at Chemin Agreable Rd. in Lafayette Parish.

Cody Morgan, of Baldwin, was killed in the crash.

State police say the preliminary investigation showed Morgan was driving a 2006 Saturn Ion traveling southbound and was approaching a left curve.

They say for reasons that are still under investigation, the car failed to make the curve and began to slide sideways. The car traveled off of the roadway and struck a ditch causing it to overturn.

According to state police reports, Morgan was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

They say it is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

