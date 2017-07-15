Bride-to-be finds silver lining in Alfred Angelo closings

Picture this, you're just three months away from saying “I do." You've got something borrowed, something blue, and the perfect dress.

“It made my mom cry, I just felt perfect in it and I knew that that was the one,” said Kristen Stradley, Alfred Angelo customer.

Then you get a call from the bridal store that they're closing, your dress is in the store, but your veil and belt are not, and you have to pick up your dress before 6 p.m.

That’s what happened to Stradley Thursday.

She, and thousands of Alfred Angelo customers, got the same call explaining that the nationwide chain was shutting down over 60 stores for good.

RELATED STORY: Brides left high and dry, Alfred Angelo bridal chain closes all stores nationwide

“People were just walking in there and getting their things and leaving,” said Stradley.

Still shaken from the abrupt notice, Kristen said the woman on the other end of the line said one statement that left her rattled.

Kristen's several hundred-dollar balance, much like the stores, had suddenly vanished.

“I was shocked because that was such an incredible blessing for Paul and I because we've been struggling to try and figure out how to pay for this whole wedding,” said Stradley.

A silver lining to a stressful situation, she and her fiancée are now using the extra money to pay for the flowers.

“The deposit was 60% so you paid over half to order it; no matter what it was. Again, I'm grateful I don't have to pay the balance. God, I am so thankful,” said Stradley.

Good news for brides left in the lurch that might not have been so lucky, Debbie's Bridal is offering former Alfred Angelo customers a deal, all you need is proof of receipt.

RELATED STORY: Bridal store offers assistance to Alfred Angelo customers impacted by sudden closure

“We all go through disasters and so you have to make that moment about the future,” said the owner of Debbie's Bridal, Debbie Traylor.

As for Kristen’s veil and one bridesmaid dress that still hasn't been shipped, she says she's been fortunate up to this point, still holding out hope.

“Maybe if it gets too close to the wedding maybe I'll worry about it, but for now I'm just gonna trust in what they say. I'm just so thankful,” said Stradley.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.