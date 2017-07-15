WANTED: BRPD seeking murder suspect after victim dies from Blount Rd. shooting

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 17.More >>
Two Baton Rouge police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy were killed in an ambush shooting on July 17 and three additional law enforcement officers were wounded.More >>
Police are seeking the public’s help to track down a man wanted for murder after the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
East Baton Rouge city-parish debris removal crews are set to begin their final debris removal collection across the parish on Monday, July 10.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
The man survived with only a black scorch mark on one finger where he believes the electricity left his body.More >>
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.More >>
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.More >>
One person was arrested following a heroin-related crash that shut down an entire interstate Saturday morning.More >>
