WANTED: BRPD seeking murder suspect after victim dies from Blount Rd. shooting

Police are seeking the public’s help to track down a man wanted for murder after the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives are searching for Robert Antoine, 52, of 4665 Shelley St. after a shooting occurred on Blount Rd. early Saturday morning.

Antoine was originally wanted on two counts of attempted second degree murder, aggravated battery, and illegal use of a weapon.

The victim, Monique Maxie, 41, of Baton Rouge, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and on Sunday, died from injuries she received during the shooting.

Police say Antoine will have his charges upgraded.

Investigators believe that early Saturday morning, around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Blount Rd., Antoine fired several shots at two people. Police say he struck Maxie, who is thought to be his ex-girlfriend, as she was exiting a vehicle.

This isn't Antoine's first run-in with the law. Court documents show he was charged with second-degree murder in 1998.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the location of Antoine is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).

