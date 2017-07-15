CAPTURED: Wanted murder suspect turns himself in after victim dies from Blount Rd. shooting

A man wanted for murder after the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend has turned himself into authorities.

On July 18, Robert Antoine, 52, of 4600 Shelley St., turned himself into the Baton Rouge Police Department after a shooting occurred on Blount Rd. early Saturday morning, which the victim, Monique Maxie, later died on Sunday.

Antoine was originally wanted on two counts of attempted second degree murder, aggravated battery, and illegal use of a weapon.

Maxie, 41, of Baton Rouge, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and on Sunday, died from injuries she received during the shooting.

Police say Antoine's charges were upgraded to second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, aggravated battery, and illegal use of a weapon.

Investigators believe that early Saturday morning, around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Blount Rd., Antoine fired several shots at two people. Police say he struck Maxie, who is thought to be his ex-girlfriend, as she was exiting a vehicle.

This isn't Antoine's first run-in with the law. Court documents show he was charged with second-degree murder in 1998.

Antoine was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he will await trail.

