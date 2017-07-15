Attempted murder suspect wanted after overnight shooting

Police are seeking the public’s help to track down a man wanted for attempted second degree murder.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives are searching for Robert Antoine, 52, of 4665 Shelley St. after a shooting occurred on Blount Rd. early Saturday morning.

Antoine is wanted on two counts of attempted second degree murder, aggravated battery, and illegal use of a weapon.

Investigators believe that early Saturday morning, around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Blount Rd., Antoine fired several shots at two people. Police say he struck a 41-year-old female thought to be his ex-girlfriend, as she was exiting a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information on the location of Antoine is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).

