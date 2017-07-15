Two suffering life-threatening injuries after late night shooting on Gus Young Ave.

Two people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a shooting in the 70802 zip code.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Gus Young Ave. at roughly 11:15 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

Two males, ages 19 and 20, were struck.

Officials say the 20-year-old male is suffering life-threatening injuries.

The 19-year-old male was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. He is also believed to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not yet established a motive or suspect for this shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

