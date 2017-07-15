Two suffering life-threatening injuries after late night shooting on Gus Young Ave.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working a reported shooting on N 30th St. that happened Friday around 4:30 p.m.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a shooting in the 70802 zip code.More >>
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has awarded up to $1.9 million over several years for treatment drug court programs.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, July 15.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>
Hot dog products have been recalled by Marathon Enterprises Inc., a Bronx, N.Y. establishment, due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
