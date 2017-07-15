Bridal store offers assistance to Alfred Angelo customers impacted by sudden closure

It’s the most important dress you’ll ever wear, but some brides in Baton Rouge are wondering what to do after a bridal store went out of business overnight without warning.

RELATED: Brides left high and dry, Alfred Angelo bridal chain closes all stores nationwide

Thankfully, the call for help has been heard.

Debbie’s Bridal, 1434-18 North Burnside Ave., in Gonzales hopes to make the best of a bad situation by offering a helping hand to those in need.

“We would be happy to do whatever we can to get them back to where they need to be for their wedding,” said Katherine Nixon, an employee of the store. “What we would be able to do is if they would bring their receipt from the store that closed, we can assist them in any way we can.”

As it happens, the store is currently overflowing with items due to the annual National Bridal Sale Day. Although the sale is available Saturday, July 15 to any customer, that will be extended for those who were left high and dry.

“The current sale is half-price wedding gowns,” Nixon explained. “We will extend that sale to any of their customers who need assistance.”

Nixon noted that the store has bridal consultants available to provide any additional help that might be needed.

For more information, call (225) 644-2942.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.