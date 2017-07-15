Bridal store offers assistance to Alfred Angelo customers impacted by sudden closure

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has awarded up to $1.9 million over several years for treatment drug court programs.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, July 15.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
It’s the most important dress you’ll ever wear, but many brides in Baton Rouge are left wondering what to do when a bridal store went out of business overnight without warning.More >>
Friday night, local leaders and survivors chose to take a stand against domestic violence in the Baton Rouge area.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
