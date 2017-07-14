Butterfly Society holds march against domestic violence

Friday night, local leaders and survivors chose to take a stand against domestic violence in the Baton Rouge area.

Participants spoke about the heartbreaking reality facing many people in the area. The Butterfly Society organized the march and gathered Friday night at New Hope Baptist Church. People heard testimonies from community leaders and activists. The founder of the Butterfly Society says the main message behind the march was to let victims know they are not alone.

“We just want the community to know that if you're going through it, there's so many agencies here in the city that can help you, wherever you are, and we want them to know all you have to do is call on us,” said Twahna Harris, founder of the Butterfly Society.

The Butterfly Society is launching a new website at midnight on Friday, July 14.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.