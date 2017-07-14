School Info

School Name: Broadmoor High School
Mascot: Buccaneers
Location: Baton Rouge
District: 5-5A
Coaching Staff: Elliot Wilkins (head coach), Rusty Price, Sean Beauchamp II, Eric Davis, Juan Thomas, Ryan Williams, Lamar Watson, Paul Greer, Marvin Yates
School Principal: Troy Boatner
2016 Record: 2-8
Type of Offense: Spread Power
Type of Defense: 4-3
