School Info

School Name: Broadmoor High School

Mascot: Buccaneers

Location: Baton Rouge

District: 5-5A

Coaching Staff: Elliot Wilkins (head coach), Rusty Price, Sean Beauchamp II, Eric Davis, Juan Thomas, Ryan Williams, Lamar Watson, Paul Greer, Marvin Yates

School Principal:  Troy Boatner

2016 Record: 2-8

Type of Offense:  Spread Power

Type of Defense: 4-3

