Co-op Bookstore near LSU to close after 80+ years in business - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Co-op Bookstore near LSU to close after 80+ years in business

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

According to the Business Report, the family-operated Co-op Bookstore is planning to sell the store after more than 80 years in business serving the LSU area.

Owner, Bob Prescott, has not yet announced a specific date for closure. The current price for the property is set at $2.975 million. The original asking price was $3.975 million.

Prescott believes declining book sales may be due to the Barnes & Noble on Highland Rd., which opened in 2012 on the LSU campus. 

The Co-op Bookstore opened back in 1933 and used to be located on Chimes St. The current owners moved the store to Burbank Dr. in 2004.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly