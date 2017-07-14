Co-op Bookstore near LSU to close after 80+ years in business

According to the Business Report, the family-operated Co-op Bookstore is planning to sell the store after more than 80 years in business serving the LSU area.

Owner, Bob Prescott, has not yet announced a specific date for closure. The current price for the property is set at $2.975 million. The original asking price was $3.975 million.

Prescott believes declining book sales may be due to the Barnes & Noble on Highland Rd., which opened in 2012 on the LSU campus.

The Co-op Bookstore opened back in 1933 and used to be located on Chimes St. The current owners moved the store to Burbank Dr. in 2004.

