Teenager wounded during afternoon shooting on N 30th St.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A teen was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after being shot in the mid-section. 

Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of N 30th St. 

The 16-year-old reportedly suffered a non-life threatening injury. 

Investigators have not yet established a motive or suspect for this shooting. 

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

