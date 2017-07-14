Teenager wounded during afternoon shooting on N 30th St.

A teen was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after being shot in the mid-section.

Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of N 30th St.

The 16-year-old reportedly suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators have not yet established a motive or suspect for this shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.