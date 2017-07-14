Teenager involved in reported shooting on N 30th St. taken to hospital

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working a reported shooting on N 30th St. that happened Friday around 4:30 p.m.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 600 block of N 30th St. and involved a teenager, who has been transported to a local hospital. EMS officials say the victim is in stable condition at this time.

We will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it.

