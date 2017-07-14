Restore La. Task Force says only 38 percent of flood victims have filled out surveys

As the one year anniversary of the August 2016 flooding approaches, flood victims are still working towards recovery.

Yet only 38 percent of flood victims have completed the Restore Louisiana Task Force surveys. The task force says their next step is to go door to door to get them filled out. They also discussed some challenges in moving forward with some recovery projects, such as the Comite Diversion Canal project.

"We don't even know if there is a pace due to the lack of federal funding. I believe if appropriate funds were allocated to the project, we would probably be looking at $35 million if adequate funding were approved,” said Christopher P. Knotts, Dep. Asst. Secretary of Public Work and Water Resources.

The next Restore Louisiana meeting has not yet been announced. Click here to fill out the survey.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.