Restore La. Task Force holds meeting in Livingston Parish; many flood victims still have not filled out surveys

As the one year anniversary of the August 2016 flooding approaches, flood victims are still working towards recovery.

The Restore Task Force has scheduled another meeting to be held at the Livingston Parish Library in Denham Springs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In July, officials said only 38 percent of flood victims had completed the Restore Louisiana Task Force surveys. The task force added its next step was to go door to door to get them filled out. Members also discussed some challenges in moving forward with some recovery projects, such as the Comite Diversion Canal project.

"We don't even know if there is a pace due to the lack of federal funding," said Christopher P. Knotts, Dep. Asst. Secretary of Public Work and Water Resources. "I believe if appropriate funds were allocated to the project, we would probably be looking at $35 million if adequate funding were approved.”

