Seven Tigers named to Preseason All-SEC Teams

Seven Tigers have been named to the 2017 Preseason All-SEC Teams.

LSU junior Derrius Guice was named first team running back and second team all-purpose.

Joining Guice on the preseason first team was linebacker Arden Key.

Defensive lineman Christian LaCouture, defensive back Donte Jackson and offensive lineman K.J. Malone were selected as second team members.

Center Will Clapp and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence earned third team honors.

Alabama had the most first-team All-SEC selections this season with 10, which is a new record for the SEC Media Days All-SEC Team.

2017 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE: First-Team

QB Jalen Hurts, Alabama (196)

RB Derrius Guice, LSU (223)

RB Nick Chubb, Georgia (211)

WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama (232)

WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (197)

TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia (134)

OL Braden Smith, Auburn (201)

OL Martez Ivey, Florida (198)

OL Jonah Williams, Alabama (187)

OL Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama (174)

C Frank Ragnow, Arkansas (174)

DEFENSE: First-Team

DL Da'Ron Payne, Alabama (196)

DL Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama (180)

DL Trenton Thompson, Georgia (172)

DL Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss (159)

LB Arden Key, LSU (191)

LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama (180)

LB Roquan Smith, Georgia (157)

DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (232)

DB Ronnie Harrison, Alabama (156)

DB Armani Watts, Texas A&M (137)

DB Duke Dawson, Florida (137)

