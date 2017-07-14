Up to $1.9M awarded to drug court programs in Louisiana

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has awarded up to $1.9 million over several years for treatment drug court programs.

These programs are for those involved in the criminal justice system who have substance abuse disorder and co-occurring mental and substance use disorders in Louisiana.

Treatment drug courts combine the power of courts with effective treatment services to reduce criminal justice involvement and promote recovery for those struggling with drugs addiction and mental health issues. The programs aim to improve public safety by reducing the health and social costs for those working through these issues.

"One of the five key strategies the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has identified for fighting America's opioid epidemic is expanding access to treatment and recovery services, including the full range of medication-assisted treatments. Drug courts can play an important role in connecting Americans to treatment when they need it. As HHS has carried out a national listening tour on the opioid epidemic - one of our top three clinical priorities - we have heard from many Americans finding recovery through drug courts, and we are pleased to support such work," said HHS Secretary Tom Price, M.D.

"Providing needed treatment services for people with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental and substance use disorders who are involved with the criminal justice system benefits everyone. Treatment drug courts improve health and recovery outcomes, reduce the burden on the criminal justice system, and help people recover in their communities," said Dr. Kim Johnson, director for the Center for Substance Abuse Treatment.

The actual award amount varies depending on the availability of funds. For information on the award, click here.

