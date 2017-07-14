Brides left high and dry, Alfred Angelo bridal chain closes all stores nationwide

Alfred Angelo, a retail chain with more than 60 bridal stores nationwide, is closing all its stores, including the Baton Rouge Towne Center location, and filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to an attorney representing the Florida-based company.

The attorney said the company will work in every way possible with all customers to facilitate dresses that are in the stores or in transit.

Thursday, brides across the country were panicked and employees were stunned when stores suddenly started closing down.

The Palm Beach Post reported that employees at the company's headquarters in Delray Beach, FL, left the building en masse, "carrying boxes, plants and other personal belongings."

The corporation has yet to address the situation on its social media platforms. Many have pointed out Alfred Angelo’s corporate silence and lack of official statement.

Media outlets and social media sites around the nation described similar scenes, with outlets in Massachusetts, Florida and Pennsylvania saying the stores are closing, according to NYup.com, which said the DeWitt, NY, location had shut down.

The Towne Center location in Baton Rouge was seen with white paper taped over all of the windows. A call to the store was unanswered.

Many people took to social media to express their disappointment and frustration. The sudden closure of the bridal stores has led to widespread panic and anger among brides who are waiting for dresses.

Laura Rose tweeted: “Two of my bridesmaids haven't received their dresses yet. Now I have to scramble to replace them before my September wedding. This sucks.”

On July 11, two days before filing bankruptcy, Alfred Angelo tweeted out a picture of a beautiful bride in one of their Disney dresses with the caption “that mermaid life,” which sparked some ill-fueled responses.

Twitter user Martina wrote: “How can you post this and have your doors closed & shops empty 2 days later?!! You had to know you were filing bankruptcy. My niece screwed!”

One bride-to-be said she was standing in her future wedding dress when she was told the company had shut down and she couldn’t order the dress.

Patricia Redmond responded to our inquiry and said, "Yes, the company has closed all stores and is filing Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The company will work with the trustee in every way possible to facilitate delivery of dresses on premises and in transit."

NYup.com said that employees were in the DeWitt, NY offices taking calls from customers. Customers who are worried about their dresses were being told to call customer service at 888-218-0444, but the number was not functioning when Raycom Media called Friday morning.

Redmond said there will be more information in the next week.

