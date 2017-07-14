Suspects wanted for reported credit card skimming activities in Tangipahoa Parish

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying two suspects who are alleged credit skimmers who have been traveling around the parish.

Officials say the suspects appear to be Hispanic or Middle Eastern males driving either a newer model black Lincoln Navigator or a black Ford Expedition. The suspects are accused of stealing the victim's credit card information and cloning the card. They have reportedly been using the cloned card to make purchases at the Hammond and Ponchatoula Walmarts. Officials also say the victim never actually lost physical possession of the card.

Anyone with information about this case should call Crime Stopper anonymously at 800-554-5245.

