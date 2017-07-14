Texas Brotherhood Ride makes 500 mile journey by bike to honor s - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Texas Brotherhood Ride makes 500 mile journey by bike to honor slain law enforcement officers

Source: Facebook Source: Facebook
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A group of cyclists are making set out on a special ride to honor law enforcement officers who were killed and wounded during the 2016 ambush shootings.

The group set out from Dallas, Texas and is expected to arrive at the headquarters for the Baton Rouge Police Department on Friday, July 14.  

Known as the Texas Brotherhood Ride, the group consists of police and first responders.  

The nearly week-long journey spanned 500 miles and is to honor the one-year anniversary of the fatal ambush shootings that happened in Dallas and Baton Rouge.    

The ride honors eight law enforcement officers who were killed in 2016:  

Dallas, TX  

  • Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens 
  • Officer Michael Krol 
  • Sgt. Michael Smith 
  • Officer Brent Thompson 
  • Officer Patricio “Patrick” Zamarripa 

Baton Rouge, LA  

  • Deputy Brad Garafola 
  • Officer Matthew Gerald 
  • Cpl. Montrell Jackson 

Three Baton Rouge law enforcement officers were wounded during the July 17 attack. They include:  

  • Deputy Nick Tullier 
  • Deputy Bruce Simmons 
  • Cpl. Chad Montgomery

RELATED: Law enforcement officer ambush: A comprehensive timeline of events

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly