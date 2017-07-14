Texas Brotherhood Ride makes 500 mile journey by bike to honor slain law enforcement officers

A group of cyclists are making set out on a special ride to honor law enforcement officers who were killed and wounded during the 2016 ambush shootings.

The group set out from Dallas, Texas and is expected to arrive at the headquarters for the Baton Rouge Police Department on Friday, July 14.

Known as the Texas Brotherhood Ride, the group consists of police and first responders.

The nearly week-long journey spanned 500 miles and is to honor the one-year anniversary of the fatal ambush shootings that happened in Dallas and Baton Rouge.

The ride honors eight law enforcement officers who were killed in 2016:

Dallas, TX

Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens

Officer Michael Krol

Sgt. Michael Smith

Officer Brent Thompson

Officer Patricio “Patrick” Zamarripa

Baton Rouge, LA

Deputy Brad Garafola

Officer Matthew Gerald

Cpl. Montrell Jackson

Three Baton Rouge law enforcement officers were wounded during the July 17 attack. They include:

Deputy Nick Tullier

Deputy Bruce Simmons

Cpl. Chad Montgomery

