Jags place seven on preseason All-SWAC football teams

The Southern Jaguars placed seven players on the 2017 Preseason All-SWAC Football Teams.
2016 All-Conference performers tight end Dillon Beard, quarterback Austin Howard, defensive back Danny Johnson and defensive end Aaron Tiller joined offensive lineman Skylar Prol, linebacker Kentavious Preston and defensive back Jamar Mitchell on league's preseason teams.
Beard, Tiller and Johnson were named to the first team, while Howard, Prol, Preston and Mitchell earned second team honors.
RELATED STORY: Grambling, Southern picked to battle it out for the SWAC West title
2017 Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team:
OFFENSE
QB: Devante Kincade, Grambling State
RB: Martez Carter, Grambling State
Jordan Bentley, Alabama A&M
OL: Trent Scott, Grambling State
Donovan Wheaton, Prairie View A&M
Timothy Gardner, Alcorn State
William Waddell, Grambling State
Sam Baptiste, Alabama State
WR: KhaDarel Hodge, Prairie View A&M
Devohn Lindsey, Grambling State
TE: Dillon Beard, Southern
DEFENSE
DL: Keontre Anderson, Jackson State
Aaron Tiller, Southern
Michael Brooks, Alcorn State
DeVohn Reed, Prairie View A&M
LB: Kenneth Davis, Alabama A&M
Sean Jones, Texas Southern
De’Arius Christmas, Grambling State
DB: Danny Johnson, Southern
Everett Nicholas, Mississippi Valley State
Tere Calloway, Alabama A&M
Derrick Dixon, Grambling State
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Nick Carden, Alabama A&M
P: Owen Hoolihan, Prairie View A&M
RS: Martez Carter, Grambling State
