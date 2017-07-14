Jags place seven on preseason All-SWAC football teams

The Southern Jaguars placed seven players on the 2017 Preseason All-SWAC Football Teams.

2016 All-Conference performers tight end Dillon Beard, quarterback Austin Howard, defensive back Danny Johnson and defensive end Aaron Tiller joined offensive lineman Skylar Prol, linebacker Kentavious Preston and defensive back Jamar Mitchell on league's preseason teams.

Beard, Tiller and Johnson were named to the first team, while Howard, Prol, Preston and Mitchell earned second team honors.

2017 Preseason All-SWAC Football First Team:

OFFENSE

QB: Devante Kincade, Grambling State

RB: Martez Carter, Grambling State

Jordan Bentley, Alabama A&M

OL: Trent Scott, Grambling State

Donovan Wheaton, Prairie View A&M

Timothy Gardner, Alcorn State

William Waddell, Grambling State

Sam Baptiste, Alabama State

WR: KhaDarel Hodge, Prairie View A&M

Devohn Lindsey, Grambling State

TE: Dillon Beard, Southern

DEFENSE

DL: Keontre Anderson, Jackson State

Aaron Tiller, Southern

Michael Brooks, Alcorn State

DeVohn Reed, Prairie View A&M

LB: Kenneth Davis, Alabama A&M

Sean Jones, Texas Southern

De’Arius Christmas, Grambling State

DB: Danny Johnson, Southern

Everett Nicholas, Mississippi Valley State

Tere Calloway, Alabama A&M

Derrick Dixon, Grambling State

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Nick Carden, Alabama A&M

P: Owen Hoolihan, Prairie View A&M

RS: Martez Carter, Grambling State

