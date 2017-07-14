Lifeshare Blood Center asks community for summer blood donations

Summer tends to be a slow season for blood donations, but this is when it's most needed.

Blood donor centers like to have at least a few days' supply stocked on their shelves. Donated blood is used locally to accommodate the needs of local hospitals for cancer patients or those involved in vehicle crashes.

Lifeshare Blood Center manager Stephanie Duplessis explained why it's typical to see more blood going out than coming in.

"Summer months are always low anyway," Duplessis said. "We're always at a low ebb realistically because you have a lot less people donating. They're traveling, vacations are going on and you have a lot more accidents going on with ATV, boating, motorcycle accidents. So, we definitely want to have blood on the shelf when it's needed for the patients. That takes donors donating in advance all through the year, especially in the summer."

This weekend, Lifeshare Blood Center will have a number of mobile blood buses set up throughout WAFB's viewing area for people to conveniently donate blood. Interested donors can also donate at the center located at 3849 North Boulevard.

The mobile blood buses will be set up at the following locations and times:

Friday, July 14, 2017



Wal-Mart Plaquemine

59690 Bellview Rd

Plaquemine, LA 70764

2:00 pm – 6:00 pm



Stine Lumber

29200 Walker Road South

Walker, LA 70785

11:00 am – 4:00 pm



Cabela’s

2200 West Cabela’s Parkway

Gonzales, LA 70737

10:00 am – 3:00 pm



Wal-Mart Denham Springs

904 South Range Road

Denham Springs, LA 70726

11:00 am – 4:00 pm



Back the Blue Car Show & Coffee

At the Lamar Dixon Expo Center

9039 South St. Landry Avenue

Gonzales, LA 70737

10:00 am – 3:00 pm

For more information, call Lifeshare Blood Center at 383-7728.

