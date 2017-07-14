Lifeshare Blood Center asks community for summer blood donations - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lifeshare Blood Center asks community for summer blood donations

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Summer tends to be a slow season for blood donations, but this is when it's most needed.

Blood donor centers like to have at least a few days' supply stocked on their shelves. Donated blood is used locally to accommodate the needs of local hospitals for cancer patients or those involved in vehicle crashes.

Lifeshare Blood Center manager Stephanie Duplessis explained why it's typical to see more blood going out than coming in.

"Summer months are always low anyway," Duplessis said. "We're always at a low ebb realistically because you have a lot less people donating. They're traveling, vacations are going on and you have a lot more accidents going on with ATV, boating, motorcycle accidents. So, we definitely want to have blood on the shelf when it's needed for the patients. That takes donors donating in advance all through the year, especially in the summer."

This weekend, Lifeshare Blood Center will have a number of mobile blood buses set up throughout WAFB's viewing area for people to conveniently donate blood. Interested donors can also donate at the center located at 3849 North Boulevard.

The mobile blood buses will be set up at the following locations and times: 

  • Friday, July 14, 2017

    Wal-Mart Plaquemine
    59690 Bellview Rd
    Plaquemine, LA 70764
    2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
     
  • Saturday, July 15, 2017

    Stine Lumber
    29200 Walker Road South
    Walker, LA 70785
    11:00 am – 4:00 pm

    Cabela’s
    2200 West Cabela’s Parkway
    Gonzales, LA 70737
    10:00 am – 3:00 pm
     
  • Sunday, July 16, 2017

    Wal-Mart Denham Springs
    904 South Range Road
    Denham Springs, LA 70726
    11:00 am – 4:00 pm

    Back the Blue Car Show & Coffee
    At the Lamar Dixon Expo Center
    9039 South St. Landry Avenue
    Gonzales, LA 70737
    10:00 am – 3:00 pm

For more information, call Lifeshare Blood Center at 383-7728.

