Another law enforcement agency says it is looking for contractor Darrell Cager Jr.

Authorities want the public to be on the lookout for a contractor with several arrest warrants for contractor fraud and taking advantage of elderly people who hired him.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Darrell Glenn Cager Jr., 45, of Baton Rouge, is believed to be in Baton Rouge or New Orleans.

He is wanted on charges of contractor fraud, contractor misapplication of payments, injuring public records, theft of assets from an aged/elderly person, and theft.

In May, the Baton Rouge Police Department released information that its detectives were trying to find Cager for reportedly not completing work and misusing the victim’s credit card.

According to 19th Judicial District Court, Cager has the following convictions:

On June 11, 2012, he pleaded guilty to insurance fraud. He was sentenced by Judge Moore to one year in prison.

On Oct. 21, 1998, he pleaded guilty to forgery and was sentenced to probation.

Additionally, he had warrants for contractor fraud that were issued for offenses on the following dates:

Sept. 17, 2016

Nov. 7, 2016

April 18, 2017

June 10, 2017

