Grambling, Southern picked to battle it out for the SWAC West title

The Southwestern Athletic Conference released its 2017 predictions and it looks like a battle between Southern and Grambling for the Western Division championship.

The Tigers received 85 points and Jaguars received 68 points.

The two teams will meet in the Superdome on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 4 p.m.

Alcorn State is the overwhelming pick to win the SWAC East.

2017 Western Division predictions

Grambling State: 85

Southern: 68

Prairie View A&M: 59

Texas Southern: 37

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 21

2017 Eastern Division predictions

Alcorn State: 80

Alabama State: 66

Jackson State: 59

Alabama A&M: 45

Mississippi Valley State: 20

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.