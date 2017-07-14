LSU picked to finish behind Alabama, Auburn in the SEC West

Head coach Ed Orgeron and the 2017 Tigers are picked to finish third in the SEC West behind Alabama and Auburn.
LSU is the number four pick to win the SEC Championship behind Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.
The good news for Tiger fans, only six times since 1992 – four times in the last 20 - the predicted champion at SEC Media Days has proceeded to win the SEC Championship.
SEC Media Day Preseason Predictions@AlabamaFTBL to win the SEC West— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 14, 2017
The Standings: https://t.co/JkVA6NdzDw pic.twitter.com/ASCjJmw8X9
SEC Media Day Preseason Predictions:@FootballUGA to win the SEC East— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 14, 2017
The Standings: https://t.co/JkVA6NdzDw pic.twitter.com/C6gILflYpL
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama 217
Auburn 11
Georgia 6
LSU 3
Florida 3
South Carolina 1
Vanderbilt 1
Arkansas 1
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.