Donaldsonville shooting sends 1 to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Friday morning.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it happened at the intersection of St. Patrick Street and 2nd Street in Donaldsonville around 1:30 a.m.

Chief Deputy Bobby Webre with APSO said the victim was take to the hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. The victim's condition was not given and his name was not released.

Investigators have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

