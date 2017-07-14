Donaldsonville shooting sends 1 to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

Edward "Jimmy" Gaidry has been appointed as judge pro tempore for the 18th Judicial District Court after Judge Robin Free will serve his last day on the bench on July 13.More >>
Summer tends to be a slow season for blood donations, but this is when it's most needed. This weekend, Lifeshare Blood Center will have a number of mobile blood buses set up.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, July 14.More >>
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Bridget Higginbotham, who staunchly defended the LSU tradition of having a live tiger mascot.More >>
Authorities want the public to be on the lookout for a contractor with several arrest warrants for contractor fraud and taking advantage of elderly people who hired him.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
A nationwide bridal chain suddenly began closing stores and its Florida headquarters on Thursday with no information from the company explaining why.More >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.More >>
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
