YOUR TURN: Mike VII

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Bridget Higginbotham.

Higginbotham and many other people commented on our Facebook page about the upgrades to the tiger habitat at LSU in anticipation of the arrival of Mike VII. Some people did not like the idea of continuing this tradition, but many others were very excited about the new tiger.

Higginbotham staunchly defended the LSU tradition. In her words:

Every mascot they've had died of old age and was taken care of during their final days better than hospice patients. Our last tiger died from cancer, but was given every possible chance of survival from top notch oncologists. And our tigers are not taken from the wild. They are taken from bad situations and placed in a luxurious enclosure where they're treated like royalty.

