Deputies ask for help identifying obscenity suspect

Investigators are hoping someone recognizes the man pictured so they can put him behind bars.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the suspect exposed himself inside a public building in the Baton Rouge area on July 3.

Deputies did not specify what building or where it is located.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

