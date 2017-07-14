Officials investigate cause of N. 43rd St. house fire

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire late Thursday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it happened on North 43rd Street, which is off Gus Young Avenue near Ward Creek, just after 11 p.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said responding firefighters reported seeing flames in the back of the house.

He added the one person there at the time made it out safely and it took firemen about 20 minutes to get the flames under control.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the home had heavy fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the homeowner.

