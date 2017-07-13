Residents weigh in on how the city can move forward at Denham Strong meeting

Success for East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Nick Tullier's recovery is measured in fractions of an inch. Every push and pull is a true testament of the deputy's strength.More >>
Photos of Juban Crossing in Denham Springs are likely a painful reminder of the reality still facing many families as they struggle to rebuild. It's one of the reasons behind the latest Denham Strong meeting.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 13.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
Compared to previous years, the first half of 2017 has been particularly deadly in East Baton Rouge parish, according to data from the District Attorney’s office.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
The eels, which are actually hagfish, are considered a delicacy in Korea. Some of the ells were alive on the highway, trying to slither to safety.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
Verizon said that the personal information of six million users has leaked online, according to CNN Money.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
