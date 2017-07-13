Residents weigh in on how the city can move forward at Denham Strong meeting

Photos of Juban Crossing in Denham Springs are likely a painful reminder of the reality still facing many families as they struggle to rebuild.

It's one of the reasons behind the latest Denham Strong meeting. Just last month, Denham Springs became the first city in the area to take advantage of a national program by FEMA that uses their experts to get funding for what the city needs.

“Trying to get feedback from our citizens on what it is they want us to do after this catastrophe and plan for our future, trying to get some good input from our citizens to see what projects they're specifically interested in us pursuing,” said Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry.

A Facebook page has been set up for Denham Strong for residents who'd like to give their input.

