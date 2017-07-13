BRPD investigates shooting on Tennessee St.

Compared to previous years, the first half of 2017 has been particularly deadly in East Baton Rouge parish, according to data from the District Attorney’s office.More >>
Compared to previous years, the first half of 2017 has been particularly deadly in East Baton Rouge parish, according to data from the District Attorney’s office.More >>
A man convicted of raping a child, but has been allowed to be free until sentencing, will have more time out of jail before learning his ultimate fate.More >>
A man convicted of raping a child, but has been allowed to be free until sentencing, will have more time out of jail before learning his ultimate fate.More >>
At least one person was reportedly shot around 6 p.m. Thursday on Tennessee St. near E. Polk St.More >>
At least one person was reportedly shot around 6 p.m. Thursday on Tennessee St. near E. Polk St.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 13.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 13.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
The eels, which are actually hagfish, are considered a delicacy in Korea. Some of the ells were alive on the highway, trying to slither to safety.More >>
The eels, which are actually hagfish, are considered a delicacy in Korea. Some of the ells were alive on the highway, trying to slither to safety.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.More >>
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
Two people have been criminally charged in connection to a federal investigation that allegedly defrauded the federal government in hundreds of millions of dollars.More >>
Two people have been criminally charged in connection to a federal investigation that allegedly defrauded the federal government in hundreds of millions of dollars.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Two employees at an Evansville clinic have been charged in connection with what authorities are calling the "largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history."More >>
Two employees at an Evansville clinic have been charged in connection with what authorities are calling the "largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history."More >>