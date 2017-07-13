BRPD investigates shooting on Tennessee St.

At least one person was reportedly shot around 6 p.m. Thursday on Tennessee St. near E. Polk St.

Witnesses say the victim went to the hospital in a private vehicle in an unknown condition. Crime scene investigators and detectives found several shell casings near a house heavily damaged by a recent fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. You can remain anonymous.

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed two weeks ago on E. Polk St. one block away from Thursday evening's shooting. This is also the fourth shooting in Baton Rouge within 24 hours.

