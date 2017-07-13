Congressman Steve Scalise undergoes another surgery, now in fair condition

Congressman Steve Scalise continues to recover after he was shot during a baseball practice on June 14 in Alexandria, Virginia.

On Thursday, July 13, MedStar Washington Hospital Center released another update on his recovery. The statement reads:

Congressman Steve Scalise remains hospitalized at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Today, he underwent surgery for the management of deep tissue infection related to his bullet wounds. He is in fair condition, and will require careful monitoring to see if and when further interventions are necessary.

Scalise and four others were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a practice in Alexandria, Virginia. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and were able to take the gunman down.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones, and internal organs.

