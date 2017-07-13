Police make arrest for man found shot to death under carport

Police said the victim was found shot to death under a carport on Kimberly Drive in Baton Rouge. (Source: WAFB)

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who is accused of murdering another man.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Tyreece Holliday was arrested for the shooting death of Deon Womack, 18.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said officers were called out to a shooting on Kimberly Drive, which is near Oak Villa Boulevard and Greenwell Springs Road, around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

Coppola added the victim was found in the driveway of a home suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Holliday was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder.

