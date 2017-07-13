19 indicted for Medicaid welfare fraud

Reggie's won't be serving alcohol when LSU students return to campus this fall. The Louisiana Alcohol Tobacco Control (ATC) commissioner suspended the owners' liquor license after a sting last month involving underage patrons.More >>
A grand jury has returned indictments for 19 people who are accused of Medicaid welfare fraud.
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 13.
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.
A federal grand jury has indicted a Baton Rouge doctor and another individual with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and healthcare fraud.
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
Two employees at an Evansville clinic have been charged in connection with what authorities are calling the "largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history."
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term.
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.
A class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Jackson on Thursday on behalf of thousands of people incarcerated in Mississippi jails and their families and friends against Global Tel Link Corp.
Verizon said that the personal information of six million users has leaked online, according to CNN Money.
