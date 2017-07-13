19 arrested for Medicaid welfare fraud

A grand jury has returned indictments for 19 people who are accused of Medicaid welfare fraud.

"Our award-winning Medicaid welfare fraud investigators work around the clock to fight waste, fraud, and abuse in this program so critical to our State’s most vulnerable," said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. "With the Governor’s expansion of Medicaid welfare, we recognize the need for even greater detection and prevention of taxpayer-funded Medicaid welfare fraud."

The arrests were part of the 2017 National Health Care Fraud Takedown – a nationwide initiative aimed at exposing Medicaid welfare fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, violations of the anti-kickback statutes, and money laundering.

"As part of the 2017 Takedown, our office has arrested 19 alleged perpetrators of Medicaid fraud in Louisiana and received grand jury indictments against two others and their company in just three days," added General Landry. "I am proud of our team’s results during this operation and the way they save the taxpayers’ hard-earned money daily."

Those arrested include:

Trenell Tate, 33 of Baton Rouge, was arrested on seven counts of Medicaid Fraud for submitting fraudulent claims for providing medical services.

Angelia Robbins, 36 of Kentwood, was arrested on five count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Frankie Williams, 55 of Charenton, was arrested on four counts of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Miranda Bobb, 28 of Jeanerette, was arrested on four counts of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Brandi Edmond, 32 of Jeanerette, was arrested on four counts of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Jeanette Favors, 40 of Patterson, was arrested on four counts of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Shakeitha Lewis, 39 of Jeanerette, was arrested on three counts of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Kayla Ducote, 29 of Hamburg, was arrested on three counts of Medicaid Fraud for submitting fraudulent claims for services not rendered.

Robin Jeanlouis, 32 of Cade, was arrested on three counts of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Marsha Wilson, 40 of New Iberia, was arrested on two counts of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Laquita Barfield, 33 of Bastrop, was arrested on one count of Theft by Fraud for allegedly submitting false time sheets and service logs to two separate Medicaid providers.

David Heinis, 44 of Thibodaux, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Catrena Hadley, 36 of Harvey, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Veneshia Givens, 46 of New Orleans, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Tamara Despenza, 41 of Zachary, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for signing a documents stating she received services that she did not.

Belita Robertson, 33 of Wilson, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Tracy Pomier, 48 of Opelousas, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

John Turner, 37 of Marrero, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Lucy Route, 60 of Baker, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

