BR Surgical Center brings in Germ Zapping Robot

Reggie's won't be serving alcohol when LSU students return to campus this fall. The Louisiana Alcohol Tobacco Control (ATC) commissioner suspended the owners' liquor license after a sting last month involving underage patrons.More >>
A grand jury has returned indictments for 19 people who are accused of Medicaid welfare fraud.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 13.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
A federal grand jury has indicted a Baton Rouge doctor and another individual with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and healthcare fraud.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
Two people have been criminally charged in connection to a federal investigation that allegedly defrauded the federal government in hundreds of millions of dollars.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
Two employees at an Evansville clinic have been charged in connection with what authorities are calling the "largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history."More >>
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 400 people with taking part in health care fraud schemes that totaled $1.3 billion in false billing.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
