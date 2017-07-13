Lexlee's Kids and Louisiana State Police offer child safety seat inspections

Officials in Denham Springs want input from residents on Thursday as the area continues to recover from last year's flood. The city of Denham Springs will hold an open house to discuss long-term community recovery planning.More >>
The wildest four days of the college football offseason are upon us. It’s officially talking season.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has arrested 19 and obtained a grand jury indictment against two individuals and their company this week as part of the 2017 National Health Care Fraud Takedown.More >>
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office has just arrested Calvin Weatherford, the inmate who escaped from Assumption Parish recently.More >>
A group of bright students spent their Thursday morning showing off their coding and programming skills. Officials said 35 students participated in this year's Summer Robotics Academy at Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
He was experiencing dehydration and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
The space was complete with a bed, stove and even a poster on the wall, but also a lot of trash.More >>
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 400 people with taking part in health care fraud schemes that totaled $1.3 billion in false billing.More >>
Store closing sales at the affected locations will begin Tuesday.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
