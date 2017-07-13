Lexlee's Kids and Louisiana State Police offer child safety seat inspections

The CDC reports motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the United States.

That's why awareness and prevention are vital.

Lexlee's Kids and Louisiana State Police offer child safety seat classes and inspection appointments.

To set up an appointment with Lexlee's Kids, call 372-3991.

To find out more information about child safety seat check events at Louisiana State Police Troop A, call 754-8500.

