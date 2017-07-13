Annual Summer Robotics Academy wraps up at Kenilworth Middle

A group of bright students spent their Thursday morning showing off their coding and programming skills.

Officials said 35 students participated in this year's Summer Robotics Academy at Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School.

On Thursday, parents and staff gathered for the robotics competition to see the skills their students learned.

The academy focuses on STEM activities and teaches health and wellness skills.

"A lot of them did not come in with background knowledge of certain STEM aspects, but week four, we're here and they're programming robots to fight each other and program robots to go through a maze; I think that's amazing," said Latrisha Dean, coordinator and health/wellness teacher of the Robotics Academy.

The four-week program is sponsored by 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge.

"It's surprising how many things you can learn and how many things you can add on to what you do learn, like how many things that you can add on and make it better," said Kamryn King, a participant. "I'm really grateful for this opportunity, all the sponsors, 100 Black Men."

For more information, call 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge at 356-9444.

