Back to back shootings keep EBR homicide detectives moving from one crime scene to another

Back to back shooting investigations are keeping homicide detectives in Baton Rouge moving from one crime scene to another and the stack of unsolved cases is growing.

On Wednesday, July 12, homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to two shootings and detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office were called to a third.

All of the shootings happened within a three hour window in different parts of the city.

The first shooting happened at 9 p.m. on Old Hammond Hwy at Millerville Rd. One person was take to the hospital.

One hour later, a man was shot during an incident that happened near Staring Ln.

At roughly 11 p.m., detectives were called to a neighborhood located off Choctaw Dr.

At this point, all of the victims survived.

The number of fatal incidents, however, continues to grow.

There have been 51 homicide investigations in East Baton Rouge Parish so far this year. Within the last 30 days, there have been ten murders, of which nine are being investigated by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

All of the cases being worked by the Baton Rouge Police Department are currently listed as open.

To give some perspective, the same time period (January 1-July 13) in 2016 saw 39 homicide investigations.

Overall, there were a total of 73 homicide investigations in 2016, but that number was down from the 94 homicides in 2015, and was up from the 72 homicides in 2014.

If you know anything that could help solve an unsolved shooting investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.