Group holds forum on Baton Rouge drainage - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Group holds forum on Baton Rouge drainage

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB

There will be a forum Thursday evening to discuss the drainage problems in Baton Rouge.

It will be held at the Goodwood Library at 7 p.m.

The event is being hosted by the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Association.

Ideas on how to prevent flooding in the future are welcome.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly