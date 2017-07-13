LSU's Patterson to redshirt this season

LSU guard Jalyn Patterson will redshirt this season and explore options for his future playing eligibility.
Patterson played in 90 games for the Tigers, averaging 5.8 points a game.
The Atlanta native will have one year of eligibility remaining after his redshirt season and is currently on pace to receive his degree in May of 2018.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.