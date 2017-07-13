LSU's Patterson to redshirt this season - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU's Patterson to redshirt this season

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU guard Jalyn Patterson will redshirt this season and explore options for his future playing eligibility.

Patterson played in 90 games for the Tigers, averaging 5.8 points a game. 

The Atlanta native will have one year of eligibility remaining after his redshirt season and is currently on pace to receive his degree in May of 2018.

